M1 CLOSED following ‘serious’ crash between coach and car

Motorists have been warned to expect long delays ater a ‘serious accident’ between a coach and car forced the closure of the M1 near Sheffield.

Both carriageways of the M1 motorway are closed between junction 30 for Barlborough and junction 31 for Aston, close to Woodall Services.

Traffic on the M1. Picture: Highways England

Police said a coach and a car were involved in a crash at around 12.55pm.

Emergency services are at the scene and motorists have been advised to expect delays.

Police said it was unclear as to the nature of any injuries.

