Jarvis on board to help ramblers celebrate big date

The likes of David Blunkett and Jarvis Cocker will come together to celebrate the 70th anniversary of a legendary countryside act this weekend.

This year’s annual Spirit of Kinder Day on April 27 will aim to recapture the atmosphere of mass access demonstrations that involved up to 10,000 people from the 1920s.

Hikers, Ramblers etc.'National Parks Campaign Open Air Rally, Cave Dale, Castleton'15th June 1986''

It will mark the 70th anniversary of the National Parks and Access to the Countryside Act 1949 and will take place in the same spectacular setting of The Winnats Pass, Castleton.

Andrew McCloy, chair of the Peak District National Park Authority, will introduce speakers who include Lord David Blunkett, director general of the National Trust Hilary McGrady, Sue Hayman MP and Jarvis Cocker.

Allen Pestell, chair of South Yorkshire and North East Derbyshire Ramblers said: “We’ve been planning this event for quite some time now and I think it’s going to be one of the best ones yet, we’ve just got to hope the weather holds out for it.”

Numerous group walks will take place throughout the day covering Mam Tor, Lose Hill and the Great Ridge.

Allen added: “There will also be a symbolic handover of badges that the young people of Woodcraft Folk have made.

“Some of us are getting on quite a bit now so it will be a great gesture of handing over to the young people.”

The walks will begin at 10am followed by the main event, running 2-4pm. All are welcome to join in with the activities of the day, which are free of charge.