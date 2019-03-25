This letter to The Star is from Linda Mary Luke, Kettwig, Germany

Has anyone else got fond childhood memories of Beeley Woods? The river Don ran through it, clear cold water splashed over your bare feet as you dipped them in the river. The wood was full of wild bluebells back then and the smell was intoxicating.

We had no computers, no iPads, no iPhones nothing whatsoever really, but our days were filled with fun.

A rope hung over a tree tied to a log that made a swing which held you over the water as you dangled there in fear of you life, scared you would fall off at any time and land in the Don.

No one ever dreamt of vandalising, disrespecting nature, or carried a knife. It was safe back then to wander alone in the woods.

Nowadays you risk your life just popping to the shops.

How Sheffield has changed. I don’t like the new world, where children grow up with little respect, too preoccupied with the latest gadgets that cost a fortune, and don’t know the meaning of the word play, and using their imagination.

Spinning tops, marbles, hopscotch and tiggy were the games in my days, and a cardboard box transported you sliding down a hill, were you got a clip ‘round lugoerl’ for getting your knickers green from the grass as you fell off.

An old metal bread box that someone threw away served to play fish and chip shops all day long, with toy money for change, and stones and slopdosh wrapped in newspaper as substitute for fish and chips. As kids we were out all weathers, never indoors, and learnt to deal with our own problems.

Bullying and mobbing was the norm back then, but we dealt with it differently.

Instead of running off telling your parents or being sent for psychological counselling you soon learnt to avoid or deal with things yourself.

I’m not saying progress is a bad thing, and technology certainly has a place in our lives today, but before we all turn into computer and gadget zombies let’s pull the plug from the computer from time to time, and go and smell the bluebells in the woods once more.