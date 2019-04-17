‘Hero' firefighters rescue dog trapped beneath Sheffield park for two hours

Firefighters who rescued a dog trapped underground in a Sheffield park for two hours have been hailed as heroes.

The curious Jack Russell called Loki disappeared after investigating a hole in Graves Park yesterday evening at around 6pm.

Only after a fellow dog walker heard whimpering noises coming from below ground did it become clear he was stuck in an underground channel.

Pauline Lowe, who is a friend of Loki's owners, said her husband Simon and son Phillip grabbed a pair of spades from their nearby home and began frantically digging.

Crews from Lowedges and Parkway fire stations then arrived and took over the rescue operation, eventually plucking the pooch to safety at around 8.15pm.

Pauline said: "Loki must have been underground for around two hours, during which we heard intermittent whimpering followed by quiet spells, which had us very worried.

"When he finally emerged, his paws were caked with earth so he'd obviously been digging desperately to get out of the channel, but he looked happy as anything.

"The firefighters were amazing. I didn't think they'd come for a dog but they're all heroes for what they did."

A spokeswoman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said it was called just after 6.30pm and sent two crews, who were there until just before 8.15pm.