A gang of fuel thieves have been apprehended in a South Yorkshire town.

At around 10.30pm last night, a Ford Ka containing four men failed to stop in Hoyland near Barnsley.

Officers pursued the vehicle but the occupants abandoned the car and escaped into a wooded area.

However, when police searched the vehicle, they found several diesel drums and a siphoning kit in the boot.