Fox rescued from plastic tub in South Yorkshire

Foxes may be known for their cunning, but that didn’t stop a plastic tub getting the better of this one in Doncaster.

An RSPCA officer had to rescue the poor critter who found herself in a bit of a pickle on Schofield Street, in Mexborough, this morning.

The fox's head became wedged in a plastic tub in Mexborough, Doncaster

Bolt cutters, scissors and a knife were needed to free the creature, whose head had become wedged in the container.

The animal welfare charity had been alerted by a member of the public who saw the distressed fox thrashing around with the tub on its head just after 6am.

RSPCA inspector Sandra Dransfield said: “The plastic container looked like the tubs you can buy supplement powder or protein powder in.

The RSPCA says the number of incidents it attends involving plastic litter has risen

“We used bolt cutters, scissors and a knife to very carefully cut the opening of the container and prise it off the fox’s head.

“Thankfully, the fox wasn’t at all injured and was otherwise in really good condition so we released her there and then so she could head back to her den.”

Although this tale had a happy ending, the charity said it highlighted a serious issue.

The number of rescue operations it has carried out involving plastic litter has leapt by 22 per cent in the last four years, from 473 in 2015 to 579 in 2018.

That’s despite incidents involving litter as a whole falling during the same period, from 4.968 in 2015 to 4,579 in 2018.

Ms Dransfield said: “Plastic litter is a growing threat to our animals and we are seeing more and more wild animals and pets affected by discarded plastic and waste.

“This fox was very lucky. She could have easily suffocated inside the tub or, if she’d have been stuck in it for too long, may well have starved.

“I’d urge people to ensure they discard of their litter responsibly.”