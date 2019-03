Fly-tipping has been set on fire on a Sheffield estate.

The incident happened on Friday evening in a gennel leading from City Road to Edenhall Road near Manor Top.

Fly-tipping was set on fire on a Sheffield estate.

The fire service extinguished the blaze and police reported the fly-tipping to Sheffield Council.

Fly-tipping can be reported at www.sheffield.gov.uk/home/pollution-nuisance/litter-bins-flytipping.