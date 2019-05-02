Firefighters have been called to a blaze in Sheffield city centre this evening.
Crews from Sheffield Central, Parkway, Elm Lane and an aerial appliance were called to a building on Pinstone Street at around 7pm on Thursday.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said there were reports of smoke in the stairwell of a property.
Crews remain at the scene outside Blend Kitchen.
Buses are also unable to pass the scene.
More to follow.