Firefighters have been called to a blaze in Sheffield city centre this evening.

Crews from Sheffield Central, Parkway, Elm Lane and an aerial appliance were called to a building on Pinstone Street at around 7pm on Thursday.

Firefighters at the scene.

READ MORE: More than £5,000 raised for city hospice after Sheffield United fans arrange plane banner to fly over Hillsborough

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said there were reports of smoke in the stairwell of a property.

Crews remain at the scene outside Blend Kitchen.

Buses are also unable to pass the scene.

Firefighters at the scene.

More to follow.