Firefighters tackle blaze at Barnsley care home 

Firefighters were called out to tackle a blaze at a care home last night. 

Crews from Dearne Valley, Cudworth, Barnsley and Rotherham stations were called out to the facility in Wombwell at just after 9pm. 

Park Street, Wombwell.

A fire had started in the main dining area and was brought under control quickly by firefighters. 

Fire crews also used a specialist fan to clear smoke from the premises.

Police and an ambulance were also called as a precaution but nobody was injured. 

A firefighter who attended the scene said it is thought to have been started accidentally but an investigation to establish the cause has been launched.    