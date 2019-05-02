Firefighters called to Sheffield city centre restaurant

Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze at a Sheffield city centre restaurant.

Crews from Sheffield Central, Parkway, Elm Lane and an aerial appliance were called to Blend Kitchen, Pinstone Street at around 7pm on Thursday.

Firefighters on Pinstone Street, Sheffield. Picture and video: Sam Cooper / The Star

READ MORE: More than £5,000 raised for city hospice after Sheffield United fans arrange plane banner to fly over Hillsborough

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said there were reports of smoke in the stairwell of a property.

Crews have just left the scene of the blaze.

Buses were delayed as they were unable to pass while firefighters tackled the fire.