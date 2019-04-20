A florists and dance studio in Rotherham have gone up in flames.

Limelands Florists in Dinnington and the dance studio above were both destroyed in the blaze, which broke out during the early hours of this morning.

Limelands Florists on Laughton Road, in Dinnington, Rotherham, which was destroyed by the fire (pic: Google)

Firefighters were called to the building on Laughton Road just before 3am and spent nearly four hours tackling the fire before leaving at around 6.50am.

A spokeswoman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the premises had been ‘totally destroyed’.

She said no one was inside the property when firefighters arrived, and there are not believed to have been any injuries.