A fatal flat fire in Rotherham was down to discarded smoking materials, an investigation has concluded.

The blaze in Gray Avenue, Aston-cum-Aughton, was discovered at around 11.30pm on Wednesday and when firefighters arrived the flat was engulfed in flames.

A fatal fire in Rotherham was down to smoking materials, a report has concluded (Pic: Robert Taylor)

Firefighters entered the burning flat and found the body of a man.

Emergency first aid was provided but he could not be revived.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze established that it started in the living room and involved smoking materials.

A file has been prepared for the coroner.