Everything you need to know about Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest on Good Friday

South Yorkshire Police have issued information for fans ahead of Sheffield United's clash with Nottingham Forest on Good Friday.

Chief Inspector Darren Starkey, who will be overseeing the policing operation Friday, April 19, provided the information after positive feedback from fans after the Millwall game last week.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 01: General view of fans walking to Bramall Lane prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield United and Leeds United at Bramall Lane on December 01, 2018 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The information included which car parks fans can use and which pubs in the city centre are for away fans only.

Bramall Lane itself will be closed before and after the match, which starts at 12.30pm.

Chf Insp Starkey said: “We are looking forward to welcoming Nottingham Forest fans to the city for what promises to be an exciting match at Bramall Lane.

“Following the positive feedback from last week’s Sheffield United V Millwall match around our communication with fans, we hope we can continue our engagement to facilitate an enjoyable day for all.

“Our officers will be in the city centre on Friday ahead of the match to provide support to both home and away fans, should you have any questions and will happy to help you.

“To help Nottingham Forest fans plan their journey to the city, we have shared information below around the designated away fan pubs, car parking and the routes to take once the match has finished to keep everyone safe.

“We hope everyone has an enjoyable match and bank holiday.”

Car parking

Q-Park Sheffield Station, Parking Garage, Turner St, 0113 238 4200, Open 24 hours

NCP Car Park Sheffield Wellington Street, Parking Garage, Wellington St, Closes midnight,

Car Park The Moor - Sheffield | APCOA Car Park · The Moor, Eyre St, 0345 222 2100, Open 24 hours

NCP Car Park Sheffield Sidney Street, Car Park, Sidney St, 0345 050 7080, Open 24 hours

NCP Car Park Sheffield Furnival Gate, Parking Garage · The Moor, Furnival Gate, Matilda Way, Closes midnight

NCP Car Park Sheffield Arundel Gate, Parking Garage, Arundel Gate, Open 24 hours

APCOA Atkinsons Car Park, Car Park, Charter Row, 0114 272 4286, Closes 8PM

Designated away fan pubs

The Graduate Public House, Surrey Street, Sheffield, S1 2LH.

The Globe Public House, 54, Howard Street, Sheffield, S1 2LX.

The Howard Public House, Howard Street, Sheffield, S1 2LW.