Essential works to Supertram - read before you travel

Supertram passengers are reminded to check before they travel as essential network repairs start this weekend.

Engineers will begin work at Hillsborough Corner on Good Friday, 19 April. Blue and Yellow route Supertram services from Halfway and Meadowhall will terminate at Hillsborough, where dedicated bus services will replace trams.



Passenger information – including service updates, replacement bus timetables and traffic diversions - is available at affected stops and in leaflets on trams, online attravelsouthyorkshire.com and supertram.com, on twitter @TSYalerts and @SCSupertram and via Traveline 01709 515151.



South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive (SYPTE) Director of Customer Services, Tim Taylor, said: “Engineers will be working to replace Hillsborough Middlewood and Shalesmoor sections of Supertram track over the summer, as part of a major project to future-proof the system.



“We’ve tried hard, together with Stagecoach, to minimise disruption and keep people connected, and we’re grateful for the continued patience of Supertram passengers as this essential work progresses. The new track will not only offer better journeys - improving comfort and reducing noise where rail is worn – but make sure the popular service can continue safe operations for future generations.”



Timetables on Yellow and Blue route services will change during the work to allow time for trams to turn at Hillsborough. Purple route and Tram Train services will operate as normal. Malin Bridge and Middlewood Park & Ride sites will remain open and will be free of charge. Travel tickets can be purchased onboard replacement bus services.



Stagecoach Supertram Head of Customer Service, James Stewart, added: “We’d like to extend our thanks and gratitude to our customers for their patience during the upcoming work. We understand that this may cause some disruption, but the work is essential and will help to sustain the network for years to come.”