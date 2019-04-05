Emma Bunton opens up over Mel B and Geri ‘fling’

Emma Bunton has said that her Spice Girls co-star Melanie Brown's claims that she and Geri Horner had a one-night stand should be taken "with a pinch of salt".

Brown recently said that the pair had slept together at the height of the pop group's fame in an interview with Piers Morgan for his Life Stories programme.

The singer, known as Mel B, said that she and Horner later "giggled" about their tryst, but Horner later denied her claims.

During an appearance on the Chris Evans Breakfast Radio Show on Virgin with Sky, the host probed Bunton for her take on the alleged fling.

Bunton said: "Out of anyone I've spoken to, you know the girls more than me.

"It's the first I've heard of it!"

She added: "With Mel B, you have to take everything with a pinch of salt. She's great fun."

Bunton said that she has not seen the interview with Mel B and Morgan, and jokingly added: "I felt left out."

Evans said that the story must be "good for business" ahead of the Spice Girls' reunion tour this summer.

Brown is said to have nodded when asked by the Good Morning Britain presenter, "Did you sleep with Geri?"

She is reported to have said: "(Geri) is going to hate me for this because she is all posh in her country house and her husband, but it's a fact.

"It just happened and we just giggled at it and that was it. We were best friends. Have you ever done that?"

Pressed on how many times they had slept together, Brown said it had happened just once.

A statement from Horner's representative, via the Daily Mail, said that she had been disappointed by Brown's comments, and that "what has been reported is simply not true and has been very hurtful to her family".

Brown, Horner and Bunton, along with Melanie Chisholm, will reunite as the Spice Girls for a stadium tour, which kicks off in May in Ireland, although Victoria Beckham is not taking part.

By Lucy Mapstone, Press Association Deputy Entertainment Editor