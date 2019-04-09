Dog walkers warned after poison and biscuits laced with nails found in parks

Have your say

The Scottish SPCA is warning dog owners to be vigilant after three dogs were apparently poisoned in Alexandra Park in Glasgow.

The advice comes just days after the charity appealed for information when dog biscuits were found laced with nails a few miles away in Anderston.

The charity was alerted to the hazards by a dog walker who had to seek urgent help for his pet after he found it with food strongly smelling if household cleaner.

Inspector Stacey Erwin, of the SPCA, said, “We were alerted to the incident by a dog walker who was concerned three dogs in his care may have ingested poison.

Cheese and chicken laced with ‘antifreeze’

“The person who called found foodstuff, which appeared to be cheese and chicken, smelling very strongly of cleaning products, which could have been antifreeze,” Erwin explained.

“The dogs were immediately taken for the necessary emergency treatment. Thankfully, they have since been discharged.

“This is the second attempt to deliberately harm or kill an animal in Glasgow within days of each other. This is a criminal offence and Police Scotland have been made aware.

“We would urge everyone to be extra vigilant and to report anything suspicious to Police Scotland on 101.”

The biscuits with nails in were found on Dorset Square, off Dorset Street in Glasgow.

Inspector Lara Vickery said, “We are thankful the biscuits were found by a member of the public before an animal got hurt.

Abominable attempt to harm or kill an animal

“The person who contacted us had discovered strips of torn up biscuit which were full of nails,” Vickery added.

“This is the third incident of this kind in the Anderston area in the last 12 months.

“It’s an abominable and deliberate attempt to harm or kill an animal.”