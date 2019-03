Delays are expected on the M1 this morning after a rush hour crash.

Two lanes are blocked on the northbound stretch near Junction 35 for Thorpe Hesley, Rotherham.

Delays are expected on the M1 in South Yorkshire this morning following a collision

Highways England said two vehicles were involved in the collision.

More to follow.,