Danny Baker fired by BBC over tweet about royal baby

Broadcaster Danny Baker says he has been fired by BBC Radio 5 Live after tweeting a joke about the Duke and Duchess Of Sussex's son using a picture of a monkey.

Baker tweeted this morning: "Just got fired from @bbc5live. For the record - it was red sauce. Always."

Earlier he posted: "Would have used same stupid pic for any other Royal birth or Boris Johnson kid or even one of my own. It's a funny image. (Though not of course in that context.)

"Enormous mistake, for sure. Grotesque. Anyway, here's to ya Archie, Sorry mate."

Story by Press Association