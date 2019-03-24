Council responds to complaints of South Yorkshire rave 

Councillor Hannah Kitching has spoken out following news of a disturbance in South Yorkshire overnight.

A loud rave was heard across Penistone and surrounding areas in the early hours of Sunday morning, which reportedly continued until 9am.

Music was heard in the direction of Flouch Roundabout. Pic: Google

Hannah, who is the councillor for the Penistone West ward, said: “This isn’t fair on the people who have young families and those who have had to get up and go to work today.

“The council works primarily Monday to Friday which means it has not been able to stop the event once it had started.

“I have already spoken to senior Barnsley council members and licensing officers to ensure that no further licences are given to this group.

“People have done all the right things – they’ve spoken to the police and reported noise pollution to the council.

“What we need now is for the police to pick up the aftermath of people who are no doubt unfit to be on the road, and there’s probably going to be a lot of mess to clear up.

“We’re taking steps to ensure that just because a licence was granted this time, one isn’t granted again.”

The music was reportedly heard coming from the area surrounding Flouch Roundabout and could be heard near Penistone train station.

In a tweet to residents, South Yorkshire Police said: “We have been out to this event and spoken and given words of advice and requested that this was to be turned down.

“However this is on private land and the powers for noise issues lie with the council.” The Star is awaiting further information from the police.



