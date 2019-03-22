Coach involved in crash on M1 ‘was travelling from London to Bradford’

A coach involved in a serious crash which has led to the closure of the M1 motorway was travelling from London to Bradford.

Both carriageways of the M1 motorway are closed between junction 30 for Barlborough and junction 31 for Aston, close to Woodall Services.

There are long delays on the M1. Picture: Highways England

The coach – registered to New Bharat Coaches, in Middlesex – was on a journey from London to Bradford.

READ MORE: M1 closed following serious crash and car

Police said the coach and a car were involved in a crash on the northbound carriageway at around 12.55pm.

A spokeswoman for New Bharat Coaches said there were no schoolchildren on board and the bus was travelling from London to Bradford.

Emergency services are at the scene and motorists have been advised to expect delays.

Police said it was unclear as to the nature of any injuries but added the coach had been moved to the car park of Woodall.

There are already long delays on the M1 northbound.

More to follow.