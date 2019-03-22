Have your say

A cannabis farm was discovered and a knife was seized during police raids in Barnsley this morning.

Officers from the Goldthorpe neighbourhood policing team seized cannabis from both addresses. One was being used as cannabis farm.

A cannabis farm was found in a house in Barnsley this morning

In a Facebook post, South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are now investigating a number offences including drug possession and cultivation, as well as the abstraction of electricity.

“This involves the incredibly dangerous practice of bypassing the electric meter and 'hard wiring' straight into the incoming electrical supply.

“Doing this puts anybody who lives at, or who visits the address, at huge risk of injury.

“As well as the above, a large 'Rambo' style knife has been disclaimed.”

A knife was found during a police raid in Barnsley this morning

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.