Candlelight vigil planned in Sheffield as city mourns Sri Lanka bombing victims

A candlelight vigil is due to take place in Sheffield for the Sri Lanka bombing victims.

At least 290 people are now believed to have been killed in the Easter Sunday terror attacks, including eight Britons, and some 500 more were wounded.

A Rise Together Vigil for those affected will take place at St Catherine of Alexandria, on Melrose Rd, in Burngreave, from 5.45pm today.

Sheffield councillor Shaffag Mohammed said: “I will be attending to light a candle and pray for all those affected by this tragedy in Sri Lanka. The vigil is open to everyone, of all faiths and backgrounds.

Sri Lankan officials say they believe a group of Islamic extremists were behind the attacks, which were carried out by seven suicide bombers.

Police have arrested 24 people in a series of raids.

Sri Lanka’s high commissioner to the UK, Manisha Gunasekera, today warned against taking a ‘linear view’ on the motive for the attacks.

"This cuts across the ethnic and religious dimensions... it's very difficult to see who has been targeted," she said.

"It appears as if the entirety of Sri Lanka has been targeted as well as the unity and coexistence that Sri Lankans have attempted so hard to safeguard over the years."

Britons in Sri Lanka who need help have been urged to call the High Commission in Colombo on +94 11 5390639, while people in the UK worried about friends or family should call the Foreign Office on 020 7008 1500.