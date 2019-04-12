Are you among the Sheffield Wednesday fans?

Can you spot yourself in these old Sheffield Wednesday crowd pictures from the 90s and early 2000s?

Take a trip to Hillsborough back in the 90s and early 2000s - and see if you can spot yourself in our gallery of retro Sheffield Wednesday crowd pictures.

If you've been cheering on the Owls for a a few years, you might be able to track yourself down in our collection of photos from nearly twenty years ago!

A sunny day, but it doesn't seem like there's much to smile about at Hillsborough.

1. Sheffield Wednesday

Pensive fans in search of a goal.

2. Sheffield Wednesday

A few empty seats but the crowd are poised at Hillsborough.

3. Sheffield Wednesday

The blue and white army cheer on the Owls

4. Sheffield Wednesday

