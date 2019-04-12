Can you spot yourself in these old Sheffield Wednesday crowd pictures from the 90s and early 2000s?
Take a trip to Hillsborough back in the 90s and early 2000s - and see if you can spot yourself in our gallery of retro Sheffield Wednesday crowd pictures.
If you've been cheering on the Owls for a a few years, you might be able to track yourself down in our collection of photos from nearly twenty years ago!
1. Sheffield Wednesday
A sunny day, but it doesn't seem like there's much to smile about at Hillsborough.
2. Sheffield Wednesday
Pensive fans in search of a goal.
3. Sheffield Wednesday
A few empty seats but the crowd are poised at Hillsborough.
4. Sheffield Wednesday
The blue and white army cheer on the Owls
