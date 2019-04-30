Bus services diverted while firefighters tackle blaze in Sheffield

Bus services are unable to serve a Sheffield road this afternoon due to a fire.
Firefighters were called to Earl Marshal Road, Fir Vale, at around 2pm on Tuesday.
READ MORE: Sheffield United’s promotion to Premier League could be worth £5 million to the city, say experts
Crews from Elm Lane, Sheffield Central and Rivelin fire station remain at the scene.
Travel South Yorkshire said service 5 between Sheffield and Firth Park was not able to serve Earl Marshall Road.
The exact details of the fire are yet to be confirmed.