Bus services diverted while firefighters tackle blaze in Sheffield

Bus services are unable to serve a Sheffield road this afternoon due to a fire.

Firefighters were called to Earl Marshal Road, Fir Vale, at around 2pm on Tuesday.

Earl Marshal Road, Fir Vale. Picture: Google.

READ MORE: Sheffield United’s promotion to Premier League could be worth £5 million to the city, say experts

Crews from Elm Lane, Sheffield Central and Rivelin fire station remain at the scene.

Travel South Yorkshire said service 5 between Sheffield and Firth Park was not able to serve Earl Marshall Road.

The exact details of the fire are yet to be confirmed.