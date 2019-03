Have your say

A broken down bus is causing disruption on the M1 in Rotherham today.

As of 3pm, there is a single lane closure in place northbound at junction 35 at Thorpe Hesley.

READ MORE: Rat spotted in Sheffield Wetherspoons

READ MORE: Wetherspoon issues statement after rat is spotted in Sheffield pub

Highways England said traffic officers are at the scene and urged drivers to “please take care in passing.”

READ MORE: Sheffield students praised for protests​ over ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​education ‘funding crisis’