BREAKING: Duchess of Sussex goes into labour with her first child

The Duchess of Sussex has gone into labour, according to Buckingham Palace.

It was announced that Meghan, 37, was pregnant with her first child in October, but details have been kept under wraps since.

Royal correspondence has confirmed the Duchess went into labour in the early hours of this morning, with the Duke by her side.

READ MORE: Man whacked on head with plank of wood in Sheffield park

It is unclear as to whether she has opted for a home birth or has gone to hospital.

News of the birth is expected from the Palace over the next few days.

The Duke and Duchess decided against a more public affair as a break from tradition.

Alongside the birth announcement, the couple said they were "very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the UK and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby".

READ MORE: Firefighters tackle blaze at Barnsley care home

However, they said they would not share more news until they have had "an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family".

It is expected that the birth announcement will be emailed to the press, alongside a post on the couple’s official Instagram account and the Palace’s Twitter.