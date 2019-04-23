Dramatic new photos have emerged of the blaze which gutted a florists and dance studio in South Yorkshire, as the fire service confirmed arsonists were responsible.

Flames tore through the building on Laughton Road in Dinnington, Rotherham, during the early hours of Saturday.

Firefighters tackle a blaze which destroyed a florists and dance studio on Laughton Road in Rotherham

Limelands Florist on the ground floor and a dance studio upstairs used by Julie Turner Stage Academy were both destroyed.

Firefighters spent around four hours tackling the blaze, and South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue today released these photos showing crews in action that morning.

The fire service tweeted: “The fire had been started deliberately outside but had spread up the side of the property and to the roof.”

More than £1,000 has so far been donated to replace children’s costumes which were devoured by the fire, after a fundraising appeal was launched online.

Limelands Florist, which is trading temporarily from the indoor market, has also thanked members of the community for their support in the wake of the fire.

