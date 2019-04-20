Arsonists responsible for spate of fires in Sheffield suburb

A spate of grass fires in a Sheffield suburb are believed to have been started deliberately.

Firefighters were called to at least five blazes in the Hartley Brook area of the city yesterday evening and overnight, all of which are thought to be the work of arsonists.

Firefighters tackling a grass fire in the Hartley Brook area of Sheffield, which is believed to have been deliberately started

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue tweeted yesterday that crew members from Elm Lane station had been ‘tied up all evening’ fighting three separate firers in the same area.

Firefighters were subsequently called to at least two more grass fires nearby, again believed to have been started deliberately, at around 2am and 3.45am.

The fire service urged members of the public to report anyone they believe is starting fires, by calling Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

It has also issued the following advice on how to help prevent arson where you live:

Put bins out early on the morning of collection, rather than the night before

Take bins from the kerbside as soon as you can after they have been emptied

Store bins and rubbish away from buildings, but within the boundary of your property.