Anti-Brexit petition shows stark divide in Sheffield and South Yorkshire

An anti-Brexit petition which has now been signed by more than 4 million people is proving divisive in Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

The petition, which calls for article 50 to be revoked and for us not to leave the EU, was set up in February but has attracted millions more signatures in just the last few days.

However, in some parts of Sheffield and South Yorkshire more than 12 per cent of the population have signed it whereas in others fewer than 2 per cent have registered their support.

The parliamentary constituencies with the most support are Sheffield Hallam with 12.3 per cent of people signing and Sheffield Central with just under 10 per cent support.

However, in Sheffield South East the figure is around 2.5 per cent and in Rotherham just 1.79 per cent of people have signed.

For an interactive map showing the number of signatories in all the constituencies in South Yorkshire click here.