Activists chalk streets of Sheffield with environmental art to raise awareness of climate change

Activists have chalked the streets of Sheffield with environmental art to raise awareness of climate change as part of a national movement against ‘ecological crisis’.

The ‘climate rebels’ from the group Extinction Rebellion gathered outside the Town Hall on Saturday to chalk messages and draw pictures of animals, many of which they said will be extinct if the Government do not act on climate change.

Activists chalking messages outside Sheffield Town Hall to bring attention to climate change

They also encouraged members of the public to get involved and provided them with information about how they can get involved in the movement, joining them in acts of ‘nonviolent civil disobedience’ around the world.

Their aim, to keep the ‘climate emergency' firmly in the spotlight but to also inform people of Extinction Rebellion’s International Week of Action which will commence on April 15, in which thousands of people around the world will stand up for their planet.

Speaking at the event, Extinction Rebellion Sheffield activist George Hume, said: “We're coming out with chalks and want to make art installations all over the streets around Sheffield to promote our message and get people involved in our cause.

“There is a climate emergency happening at the moment and we need urgent action.

“We are also trying to promote our week of rebellion in London on April 15 where all the regional Extinction Rebellion groups are protesting and hopefully we can get the Government to make proper change about climate change and the crisis we’re in.”

The event formed part of the national 'paint the streets' campaign in which other activists around the world created similar environmental art.

The latest action by Extinction Rebellion comes over a week after activists from the group obstructed traffic on Sheaf Street outside Sheffield station for short intervals to spread their message.

Activist Frank Sheridan said: “We are making this beautiful city even more beautiful with our climate messages and our demands of what we want the Government and local council to do.

“We need the Government to take some action on climate change because they're doing zero at the moment. We have 12 years to change all our systems, time is running out.

“Climate change is the most pressing problem of the day. I’ve been studying science for about five years now. I,m a teacher, I've travelled around the world and I’ve seen it first hand.

“The next 12 years is the window we have to make significant changes in our culture. how we get energy, how we get food and how we get transportation.

“Beyond that things change beyond measure, looking at some of the models of what happens going forward – severe droughts, severe flooding – it does not bare thinking about.

“This is an opportunity to create a sustainable, vibrant and amazing city.”