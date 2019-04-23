A homeless burglar faces sentencing after he struck twice in Chesterfield

A burglar who raided two homes has had his case further adjourned.

Nathan Droniuk, 26, formerly of Chapel Street, Brimington, Chesterfield, got into a home on Ashgate Avenue, Ashgate, Chesterfield, and stole car keys but was forced to flee empty-handed, according to a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said a witness later heard an alarm at a property on Ash Tree Close, Ashgate, and alerted police.

Droniuk, who is of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to burglary and the attempted theft of an Audi from February 24. He also admitted the burglary at Ash Tree Close where electrical items and a bracelet were stolen.

Droniuk’s case was sent to Derby Crown Court on April 9 and it has been further adjourned until May 1.