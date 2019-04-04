A booze-fuelled thug attacked his partner before waving a machete at his victim

A boozed-up thug who attacked his partner before arming himself with a machete has narrowly been spared from going to prison.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on April 3 how Robert Clayton, 47, of South Street North, at New Whittington, Chesterfield, attacked his partner after she had spent the evening drinking alcohol with him at his home.

Prosecuting solicitor Rosanna McDaid said there had been prior incidents between them and on the night in question the complainant had been drinking at the defendant’s home but she went to bed alone after his mood changed.

Miss McDaid added: “The next thing Clayton was sitting at the bottom of the bed screaming and shouting about something that happened in the past and he was really angry.”

She said Clayton tried to pull the complainant out of the bed as she managed to phone 999 but he punched her to the face and nose.

The complainant came round and could hear her phone ringing, according to Miss McDaid, but as she tried to reach it to talk to the police call-handler Clayton grabbed her right ankle and dragged her.

Miss McDaid said Clayton told the complainant to get out of his house before he returned waving a machete at the victim telling her to go or he would kill her.

The police call-handler told the complainant to lock herself in a car.

Taxi-driver Clayton pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm after the incident on November 3.

The complainant stated she has since suffered flashback nightmares and wakes up thinking Clayton is at the bottom of her bed.

Defence solicitor John Wilford said the incident appears to be out of character for Clayton who has since cut down his alcohol intake and he is remorseful.

Mr Wilford added that Clayton is expected to lose his taxi-driving licence.

Magistrates sentenced Clayton to 24 weeks of custody suspended for 24 months with a Building Better Relationship programme, a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 200 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £200 compensation, £420 costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

Magistrates also imposed a two-year restraining order on Clayton.