27 reasons why Henderson's Relish is the greatest thing from Sheffield ever - PICTURES
Everyone already knows how amazing Sheffield's famous Henderson's Relish is - but it doesn't harm to remind everyone just how brilliant the city's number one export is.
So here's 27 reasons why Hendo's is Sheffield's number one - and why we can't get enough of it.
1. Beer made with Henderson's Relish
You can now get cans of beer made using Hendo's - is that not the best thing ever?
2. You can bath in it
In 2002, art student Emma Molloy had a bath of Henderson's Relish - complete with a bag of chips.
3. Made in Sheffield for more than 100 years
The original factory is an iconic Sheffield landmark.
4. British troops rely on it
Sheffield troops serving in Afghanistan had bottles shipped out specially by the factory.
