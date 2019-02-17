Latest Sheffield supermarket ram raid is FIFTH in city this month

Another supermarket has been ram raided in Sheffield – making it the FIFTH such incident this month.

The Heeley Green Co-op on Gleadless Road was targeted last night at around 2.45am.

The Heeley Green Co-op on Gleadless Road (photo: Google).

Police say a grey estate type car smashed into the shutters, severely damaging them and breaking the glass windows behind.

However, the thieves are believed to have got away empty handed after being unable to access the store.

On Wednesday, February, 6, raiders also struck at Asda on South Road, Walkley, and on Monday, February 11, the Texaco garage on Burncross Road, Chapeltown, the Tesco on Dykes Hall Road, Hillsborough and the Spar on Pot House Lane, Stocksbridge were all targeted in the space of a few hours.

On Friday, a 24-year-old, from Parson Cross was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit thefts over the four previous raids.

He was later released under investigation.

Anyone with information about the latest incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 134 of February 17.

