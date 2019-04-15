Latest pictures as blaze devastates Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

These pictures shoe the fire engulfing the 850-year-old building as French President Emmanuel Macron described the nation's horror at seeing "Our Lady of Paris" in flames.

1. Blaze destroys Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris Blaze destroys Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris Getty Buy a Photo

2. Blaze destroys Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris Blaze destroys Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris Getty Buy a Photo

3. Blaze destroys Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris Blaze destroys Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris Getty Buy a Photo

4. Blaze destroys Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris Blaze destroys Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris Getty Buy a Photo

View more