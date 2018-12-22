Latest Met Office forecast reveals chance of a white Christmas in Sheffield

It is the one day of the year it’s acceptable to wish for snow and the Met Office’s latest forecast has given an accurate picture of what Christmas has in store for Sheffield.

With just three days to go, forecasters have now given their predictions for the festive season.

The Met Office said it would become mostly dry overnight with light winds. The overnight minimum temperature is 2°C.

Sunday will get off to a dry start but cloud will thicken and lead to outbreaks of rain throughout the day.

It will feel chilly with temperatures reaching no higher than 7°C.

Any morning fog patches will be slow to clear on Christmas Eve before returning later and then there will be a mix of mist, fog, low cloud and patchy drizzle for Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

It will feel milder though with temperatures around 8°C on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.