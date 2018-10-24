The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the March 28, 2019, edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Other

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Adam Matthew Devine, 32, of no fixed abode. Pleaded guilty to stealing cleaning products. Must pay £29.49 compensation. Admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment by failing to attend with the supervising officer. Admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order by entering a specific road and contacting a specific person. Committed to prison for eleven weeks.

Samuel Michael Cook, 35, of Greendale Shopping Centre, Dronfield. Admitted failing to comply with a community order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the community order of assault by beating. Committed to prison for eight weeks.

Kelly Evans, 29, of Poolsbrook Road, Duckmanton, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to using a colour television receiver without a licence. Fined £150 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £120 costs.

Keiron Anthony Walker, 29, of no fixed abode. Admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment by failing to attend with the supervising officer. Fined £40.

Patrick John Hawkes, 24, of no fixed abode. Pleaded guilty to threatening to damaging a car and a house. Restraining order to last until March 17, 2021. Pleaded guilty to causing damage to household property. Must pay £500 compensation. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Admitted committing an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order originally been imposed for assaulting an emergency worker. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence of assaulting an emergency worker, namely a police officer, by beating her which had been subject to a suspended sentence order. Convicted of an offence while a community order was in force which had been imposed for assault by beating, criminal damage and a dangerous occurrence on a road. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the community order including assault by beating, damaging a mobile phone and to dangerously causing a vehicle to be on a road. Convicted of an offence while a community was in force which had been imposed for a theft. Dealt with for the original offence which had been subject to the community order of stealing a Halifax bank debit card. Committed to prison for 46 weeks.

Shane Anthony Smith, 34, of Compton Street, Holmewood, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to interfering with a vehicle with the intention that an offence of theft of the vehicle or part of it or anything carried in or on it should be committed. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Kacper Korzeniowski, 27, of Mandalay Road, Pleasley. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating at Alfreton. Fined £135 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £100 costs. Pleaded guilty to damaging a mobile phone, a silver chain and glasses valued at £380. No separate penalty. Must pay £350 compensation.

Jason Tighe, 28, of North Wingfield Road, Grassmoor, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to attending an entering a specific address which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Restraining order to last until July 30, 2021. Pleaded guilty to damaging the glass section of a door. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay £100 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to assaulting a police officer by beating. Must pay £50 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to assaulting another police officer by beating. Must pay £50 compensation. Committed to prison for eight weeks.

Theft

Elizabeth Anne Ness, 36, of Spring Bank Road, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a fridge freezer. Must pay £200 compensation, a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Motoring

Mark Anthony Shear, 44, of Ward Street, New Tupton, Chesterfield. Verdict proved in absence that he drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Proved in absence that he used a vehicle without insurance. Fined £180 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Kyle Fullwood-Brewin, 27, of Main Road, Leabrooks, Alfreton. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that the defendant failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Mark John Peter Haywood, 26, of Haddon Street, Tibshelf, Alfreton. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points.

Steven Oliver Oldfield, 28, of Cuttholme Road, Loundsley Green, Chesterfield. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Mark William Revell, 32, of Monkwood Road, Newbold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to speeding. Fined £184 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with five points.

Simon James Papp, 36, of no fixed abode. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Disqualified from driving for four years. Admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment. Committed to prison for 18 weeks.

Kenneth Dean Charles, 45, of Moy Avenue, Sinfin, Derby. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance on the A61 Derby Road, at Alfreton. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on the A61 Derby Road, Alfreton, while disqualified from driving. Committed to prison for 20 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for four years. Admitted committing an offence during a suspended sentence imposed for threatening behaviour, harassment and assault by beating. Order varied with 20 weeks of custody suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Drugs

Kieran Kenworthy, 21, of Wayside, Brimington, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing 0.5grammes of cannabis. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

David James McLellan, 35, of Upper King Street, Brimington, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing Gammahydrobutyrate (GHB). Must pay a £20 victim surcharge. Discharged conditionally for six months.

Assault

Tim Jones, 36, of Collier Row, Alfreton. Indicated a guilty plea to assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Must pay £250 compensation. Committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 18 months with a Building Better Relationships programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Restraining order to last until further order.