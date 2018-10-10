The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results are listed below - as published in the October 11 edition of the Derbyshire Times - including cases from north and mid Derbyshire and the Peak District.

Theft

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Ian Michael Craig, 46, of Green Farm Close, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing products belonging to Boots. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Other

Connor Darrell Walker, 19, of Ringwood Avenue, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to having a spiked item in public. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until September 27, 2019, with 160 hours of unpaid work.

Ashley Thomas Mellor, 28, of Allendale Road, Wingerworth, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to comply with a curfew. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the community order of stealing razor blades. Fined £40. Dealt with for the original offences which were also subject to the community order including stealing skincare goods valued at £151, stealing skincare products valued at £127, stealing razor blades valued at £100 and stealing skincare goods valued at £125. No separate penalty.

Matthew John Middleton, 30, of Cauldon Drive, Holme Hall, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the suspended sentence order including damaging a kitchen window, damaging a bathroom window and contacting a person which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Suspended sentence of imprisonment imposed by Chesterfield magistrates’ court implemented as 16 weeks of custody.

Liam Booker, 19, of Byron Road, Birdholme, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. Order to continue but varied with 30 hours of unpaid work and original requirements including previously imposed unpaid work to continue. Must pay £60 costs.

Terry Michael Wilson, 36, of Park Road, Boythorpe, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. Order to continue but varied with 20 hours of unpaid work with the original requirements to continue including a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and unpaid work. Must pay £60 costs.

Chesterfield Fabrication Co Ltd, of Tapton Business Park, on Brimington Road, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to failing to make a suitable and sufficient assessment of the health and safety risks to which employees were exposed in relation to the use of overhead cranes for the purpose of identifying measures the company needed to take to comply with requirements. Fined £16,667 and must pay a £170 victim surcharge and £1,596.90 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to failing to ensure the safety of employees including a specific employee by failing to ensure every lifting operation involving lifting equipment was properly planned by a competent person, appropriately supervised and carried out in a safe manner. No separate penalty.

Richard Andrew Cullen, 33, of Trinity Court, Newbold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol. Must pay £55 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing tobacco and a wallet containing bank cards. Must pay £40 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to fraud by using someone else’s debit card intending to make a gain. Committed to prison for 24 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Dean Andrew Marshall, 33, of Springvale Road, Brimington, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay £250 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing an offensive weapon, namely a fence post, in public. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months with 180 hours of unpaid work.

Lee James Unwin, 34, of North Side, New Tupton, Chesterfield. Found guilty of stealing a motor vehicle. Fined £180 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £500 costs. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. Fined £120. Driving record endorsed with eight points. Pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Howard David Coombs, 36, of Patchwork Row, Shirebrook. Pleaded guilty to harassment. Fined £675 and must pay a £67 victim surcharge and £350 costs. Restraining order to last until October 1, 2019.

Motoring

Alan Anthony Cockings, 53, of Cleveland Way, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on a restricted road namely the B6051 Newbold Road, Chesterfield, at a speed exceeding 30mph, namely 38mph. Fined £95 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Stephen Lee Smith, 48, of North Crescent, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on a restricted road, namely the A619 Chesterfield Road, at Middlecroft, Staveley, at a speed exceeding 30mph. Fined £70 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Heather Belton, 34, of Highgate Drive, Dronfield. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £350 and must pay a £35 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Wayne Palfreyman, 37, of Brimington Road, Tapton, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £188 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 17 months.

James Brian Roberts, 29, of Catchford View, Upper Newbold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £350 and must pay a £35 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Kaife Lucas Hutton, 27, of Houghton Road, Bolsover. Verdict proved in absence that he drove a vehicle when the proportion of a drug, namely cocaine, in his system exceeded the specified limit. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £620 costs. Verdict proved in absence that he drove a vehicle while disqualified. Verdict proved in absence that he drove a vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in his system exceeded the specified limit. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Committed to prison for 14 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Thinking Skills Programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Disqualified from driving for four years. Proved in absence that he used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty.

Steven Paul Curtis, 53, of Windermere Avenue, Dronfield Woodhouse, Dronfield. Pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to another vehicle and having not given details failed to report the accident to police. Fined £134 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with five points.

Assault

Jamie Dean Lytham, 32, of Church Street South, Birdholme, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay £50 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until December 24, 2018, with a 12 week curfew with electronic monitoring.