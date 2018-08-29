The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the August 30 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Motoring

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Dominic Sidery, 38, of Sunny Bank, at Great Longstone, Bakewell. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £404 and must pay a £40 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Gareth Thomas Jones, 34, of Rose Wood Close, Newbold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay £150 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to damaging a Samsung mobile telephone. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing 0.4grammes of class A drug cocaine. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to damaging a window pane. Must pay £25 compensation. Pleaded guilty to damaging a UPVC front door valued at £553. Must pay £553 compensation. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Committed to prison for eighteen weeks suspended for 18 months with an Alcohol Treatment Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Disqualified from driving for 40 months. Restraining order to last until August 16, 2021.

Christopher Moffat Stuart Stirling, 24, of Nottingham Road, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £500 and must pay a £50 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 42 months. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. Fined £500. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Katrina Cindy Pearson, 61, of Pevril Close, Castleton. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to speeding. Fined £154 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with four points.

Jason Rankin, 47, of Swaddale Avenue, Tapton, Chesterfield. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Robert Joseph Reeve, 36, of Station Road, Brimington, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove at a speed exceeding 30mph, namely 38mph. Fined £133 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Alicia Reid, 45, of Whatstandwell, Matlock. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that she used a vehicle without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Duncan Rosie, 35, of Manor Road, Brimington, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving at a speed exceeding 30mph, namely 36mph. Fined £133 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Richard Christopher Roskilly, 41, of Chesterfield Road, Matlock. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving at a speed exceeding 30mph, namely 39mph. Fined £40 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Damien Ruddick, 44, of Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove while not wearing a seat belt. No separate penalty. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Fined £220 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Sharon Simpson, 35, of Ashton Road, Clay Cross. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that she drove at a speed exceeding 30mph. Fined £220 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Daniel Eryk Sklodowski, 36, of Central Drive, Shirebrook. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Adam Christopher Smith, 32, of Lime Avenue, Staveley. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove at a speed exceeding 30mph, namely 58mph. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Assault

Stacey Johanna Klus, 29, of Devonshire Close, Newbold, Chesterfield. Found guilty of assault by beating. Fined £60 and must pay £100 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £310 costs. Community order to last until February 17, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Piers James Vincent-Thorpe, 20, of Beresford Lane, Woolley Moor, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Fined £300 and must pay £150 compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Sandy Kes Hughes, 39, of Penncroft Lane, Danesmoor, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault. Committed to prison for 3 months consecutive to a 29 month sentence imposed on August 17 by Derby Crown Court.

Other

Stacey Barnes, 27, of Dale Road, Matlock Bath. Admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements after release from prison by failing to attend with a supervising officer. No adjudication. Defendant must comply with a curfew with electronic monitoring for 21 days.

Samuel William Clarke, 24, of Ashton Close, Swanwick, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to assault. Must pay £100 compensation. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay £100 compensation. Pleaded guilty to damaging a mobile phone. Must pay £1,150 compensation. Pleaded guilty to damaging windows. Community order to last until February 19, 2020, with an Alcohol Treatment Requirement, a Building Better Relationships programme, a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 120 hours of unpaid work.

Ian Donald Hudson, 38, of no fixed abode. Pleaded guilty to being in a public place, namely Holywell Cross car park, in Chesterfield, to beg. Discharged absolutely. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a conditional discharge order for 12 months imposed for the offences of two thefts. No adjudication. Dealt with for original two thefts involving stealing wine. Community order to last until August 19, 2019, with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Natasha Lal, 30, of Sales Avenue, New Tupton, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. Order to continue but varied with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and the original Drug Rehabilitation Requirement is to continue.

Helen Claire Bond, 37, of Scotts Close, Grassmoor, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. Order to continue but varied with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and the original rehabilitation requirement is to continue.

Tyrone Carl Walker, 26, of Boythorpe Crescent, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to being at an address which he was prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until August 19, 2019, with 120 hours’ unpaid work. Restraining order to last until August 19, 2020. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a conditional discharge order for six months imposed for an offence of breaching a non-molestation order. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence subject to the conditional discharge of attending an address which he was prohibited from doing by a non-moletstation order. Fined £200.