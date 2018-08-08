The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the August 9 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Other

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Ashley Ryan Cook, 22, of no fixed abode, but care of Central Close, Unstone. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence order by failing to perform work as directed. Fined £120.

Luke Anthony Twigg, 25, of no fixed abode. Indicated a guilty plea to visiting an address in New Tupton and contacting a specific person which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Committed to prison for eight weeks. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Lewis Byard, 21, of Inby Close, North Wingfield, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle when the proportion of controlled drug Delta 9 Tetrahydrocannabinol in his saliva exceeded a specified limit. Pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis, a class B drug. Pleaded guilty to damaging a wing mirror. Must pay £50 compensation. Pleaded guilty to damaging a further wing mirror. Must pay £265 compensation. Pleaded guilty to damaging a window. Must pay £50 compensation. Pleaded guilty to damaging a further window. Must pay £50 compensation. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Disqualified from driving for three years. Committed to prison for six months.

Laura Michelle Rawson, 26, of no fixed abode. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. No adjudication. Dealt with for an original offence which was subject to a community order of stealing confectionary belonging to B&M Bargains. Fined £40. Dealt with for another original offence which was subject to the community order of stealing dog treats belonging to Pets at Home. No separate penalty.

Dean Towndrow, 32, of Brassington Street, Clay Cross. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a car radio, a taxi fare control panel and a taxi identification badge belonging to Shaw’s Taxi’s, at Clay Cross. Fined £80 and must pay £1,000 compensation. Admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment by failing to attend with the supervising officer. Fined £40.

Graham Green, 59, of no fixed abode. Indicated a guilty plea to being at Vicar Lane, Chesterfield, when he was prohibited from being there by a Criminal Behaviour Order. Found guilty of using threatening behaviour towards a police officer. Must pay £150 compensation. Committed to prison for 18 weeks.

Philip John Bull, 44, of Gypsy Lane, Old Whittington, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay £50 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to damaging household items. Must pay £20 compensation. Found guilty of assaulting a policing support officer in the execution of his duty. Found guilty of assaulting a further policing support officer in the execution of her duty. Community order to last until July 26, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Liam Booker, 18, of Byron Road, Birdholme, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. Order varied to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

Billy-Joe Raynor, 20, of Meadowhill Road, Hasland, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to contacting a certain person by social media which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until July 29, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 40 hours of unpaid work.

Melvyn Thomas Jones, 42, of Dale Road, Matlock. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to resisting a police officers in the execution of their duty. No separate penalty. Indicated a guilty plea stealing seven bottles of whiskey valued at £250 belonging to Morrisons. Must pay £250 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing razor blades worth £533.94 belonging Morrisons. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months.

Paul Kirkham, 28, of Bramley Road, Marsh Lane, Eckington. Pleaded guilty to damaging a Nintendo Switch controller valued at £70. Fined £157 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Restraining order to last until July 29, 2020.

Barry Sean O’Toole, 19, of no fixed abode. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Fined £80 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

James O’Jewels Wright, 45, of Rutland Road, Chesterfield. Found guilty of using threatening behaviour. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £310 costs.

Motoring

Scott Burrows, 28, of Park Mill Drive, Westhouses, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath when suspected of having driven a vehicle and as part of an investigation. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months with an Alcohol Treatment requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Patricia Collins, 51, of The East Wing, The Old Sunday School, Matlock. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle which was unlicensed. Fined £40 and ordered to pay vehicle excise back duty of £30 and £90 costs.

Jake David Wilson, 24, of West Street, Eckington. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until July 29, 2019, with 80 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 26 months.

Jamie Lee Lancashire, 32, of Chestnut Avenue, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath when suspected of having driven a vehicle and in the course of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence. Fined £350 and must pay a £35 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Phillip Joseph Pepper, 53, of West View, Tibshelf. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £440 and must pay a £44 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Steven Paul Murphy, 28, of no fixed abode. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without insurance at Clowne. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence at Clowne. No separate penalty.

Joseph David Parker, 33, of Chesterfield Road, Matlock. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Paul Ross, 25, of Welbeck Street, Creswell. Pleaded guilty under the Single justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without insurance. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure that he drive a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Drugs

Lisa Sara Jayne Edwards, 39, of Laurel Avenue, Ripley. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing crack cocaine, a class drug. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing amphetamine, a class B drug. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.