The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the June 28 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Other

Matthew Robert Dolan, 27, of no fixed abode. Admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment by failing to attend with the supervising officer. Committed to prison for 14 days.

Tony Robert Andrew Mann, 33, of Brunswick Street, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing 3.2grammes of cannabis. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge. Discharged conditionally for six months. Admitted committing an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order for theft from a vehicle, six counts of fraud by false representation and for a Bail Act offence. Suspended sentence of eight weeks suspended for 12 months extended with an operational period of 13 months.

Eva Sloka, 23, of Derby Road, Birdholme, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment by failing to attend with the supervising officer. Fined £40. Pleaded guilty to stealing three Yankee candles belonging to Boots. Must pay £72 compensation. Committed to prison for six weeks.

Shaun William Brazier, 30, of Portland Street, Clowne. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. Order to continue but varied with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for up to a maximum of 19 days.

Lee Nigel Shipman, 31, of Main Street, Shirebrook. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. Order to continue. Fined £113.

Samantha Josephine Moss, 32, of Overlees, Barlow. Pleaded guilty to using a colour television receiver without a licence. Fined £80 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £120 costs.

Paul Leslie Ayres, 42, of Green Farm Close, Holme Hall, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing two Stanley FatMax battery-powered hand drills valued at £200 belonging to B&Q. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Committed an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order for two thefts. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original two thefts which were subject to the suspended sentence order including stealing four jars of coffee valued at £26 belonging to the Co-op and stealing two vacuum cleaners valued at £199.98 belonging to Boyes & Co. Committed to prison for 16 weeks.

Simon Gary Pickard, 40, of Broadgorse Close, Grangewood, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the suspended sentence order including stealing items valued at £52 belonging to Poundland, stealing items valued at £50 belonging to Poundland, stealing further items valued at £50 belonging to Poundland and failing to surrender to custody having been release on bail. Committed to eleven weeks of custody.

Louise Eileen Vardy, 33, of Derby Road, Ripley. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. Order to continue but varied to a prison term of 12 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Must pay £60 costs.

Motoring

Kevin Wayne Holmes, 29, of Model Village, Creswell. Pleaded guilty to speeding. Fined £40 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Ian Cooke, 53, of Hazelhurst Lane, Chesterfield. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he had been speeding. Fined £220 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Anthony Cutts, 29, of Trevose Close, Walton, Chesterfield. Proved under the Single justice Procedure that he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Thomas Brian Ford, 22, of Baslow Road, Bakewell. Guilty under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without insurance. Fined £300 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Andrei Alexandro Gogoi, 27, of Park Street, Birdholme, Chesterfield. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Dariusz Goral, 48, of Ash Crescent, Ripley. Guilty under the Single Justice Procedure of speeding. Fined £70 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Martin Mariner, 31, of Hickinwood Lane, Clowne. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Fined £220 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Ismail Muhammed, 35, of High Street, Ripley. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Timothy Neilson, 45, of Williamthorpe Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Joseph Moore, 22, of Little Morton Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. Fined £293 and must pay a victim surcharge of £30 and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with five points.

Theft

Scott Holman, 40, of Grangewood Court, Grangewood, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing three diffusers and four candles belonging to Next. Fined £15 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge. Community order to last until June 17, 2019, with a Thinking Skills Programme.

Mark James Meikleham, 38, of no fixed abode. Pleaded guilty to stealing a pair of trainers belonging to Deichmann shoe shop. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Jamie Alicia Moore, 38, of Archdale Close, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to two counts of stealing money with a total value of £1,000 belonging to Chesterfield Royal Hospital. Must pay £1,000 compensation. Community order to last until December 19, 2018, with a four-week curfew and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Assault

Lisa Anne Marie Pearson, 31, of Lincoln Street, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay £100 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until June 17, 2019, with an exclusion requirement not to enter The Beach Bar, in Chesterfield, for 12 months, and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 120 hours’ unpaid work.

Drugs

Karl James Boler, 38, of Station Lane, Old Whittington, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing cannabis valued at around £20. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.