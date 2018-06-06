The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the June 7 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Assault

James Timothy Peter Adlington, 29, of HMP Nottingham. Found guilty of assault at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, on Chesterfield Road, at Calow, Chesterfield. Committed to prison for 16 weeks. Must pay £300 compensation.

Martin Nigel Walters, 50, of North Wingfield Road, Grassmoor, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Community order to last until May 28, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Ashlee Stuart Allfree, 26, of Hill Top, Bolsover. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Community order to last until November 29, 2019, with a Building Better Relationships programme, a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £300 costs.

Stephen Thomas Marples, 54, of Dale Road, Matlock. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay £200 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Must pay £50 compensation. Community order to last until August 21, 2018, with a 12 week curfew.

Jonathan james Ward, 26, of Cornwall Drive, Brimington, Chesterfield. Convicted of assault by beating. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until May 30, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order to last until May 30, 2020.

Paul Michael Evans, 30, of Markham Road, Duckmanton, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for six weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 60 hours of unpaid work.

Katie Marie Godfrey, 31, of Hill Top, Bolsover. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Andrew Mark Lomas, 41, of Annesley Close, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay £100 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for six weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Pleaded guilty damaging a mobile phone valued at £349. No separate penalty. Must pay £349 compensation.

Other

Jamie Robert Godley, 26, of Lower Grove Road, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with a responsible officer. Order varied with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement of up to 13 days. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements after release from prison by failing to attend with a supervising officer. Committed to prison for 14 days.

Liam Anthony Rough, 29, of Ambercroft, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements after release from imprisonment by failing to attend with a supervising officer. Committed to prison for 14 days.

Jason paul Wilson, 34, of Cranbourne Road, Newbold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay £400 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £300 costs. Restraining order to last until May 28, 2021. Pleaded guilty to damaging a credit card and a pair of glasses. Committed to prison for 20 weeks suspended for 18 months with a Building Better Relationships Programme, a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work.

Ryan Spencer, 42, of No Fixed Abode. Found guilty of damaging a police car’s offside window. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Committed to prison for seven days.

Christopher Denis Bodell, 27, of Duke Street, Peterborough. Pleaded guilty to damaging a glass panel in the door of a wood burner valued at £90. Must pay £90 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £300 costs. Pleaded guilty to damaging a pair of glasses. Must pay £330 compensation. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Pleaded guilty damaging a wall. Must pay £50 compensation. Community order to last until May 28, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work.

Steven Paul Allen, 25, of Green Street, Old Whittington, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to damaging two windows. Fined £166 and must pay £200 compensation and a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Betty Turner, 41, of Mayfield Drive, North Wingfield, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change of circumstances affecting entitlement to Employment Support Allowance namely that she was in paid employment. No separate penalty. Indicated a guilty plea to failing to notify North East Derbyshire District Council of a change of circumstances affecting entitlement to housing benefit namely that she was in paid employment. No separate penalty. Indicated a guilty plea to a second count of failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change of circumstances affecting entitlement to Employment Support Allowance. Fined £80 and must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

John Mark Cashin, 48, of Recreation Drive, Shirebrook. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend unpaid work. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the suspended sentence order of harassment by posting insulting messages on social media. Suspended sentence of imprisonment of 12 weeks suspended for 12 months implemented as a sentence of 11 weeks’ custody.

Paul Jeremy Billing, 54, of Holme Close, Matlock. Indicated a guilty plea to knowing that payment for a service done, namely using Amber Taxis, was required he dishonestly made off without having paid £45. Fined £40 and must pay £45 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing cash valued at £160. Fined £80 and must pay £160 compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Stephen Bagshaw, 46, of Hawthorne Avenue, Mastin Moor, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to damaging a Sky remote controller valued at £10. Fined £100 and must pay a victim surcharge of £30 and £85 costs.

Zach Moss-Heywood, 18, of Town End, Fairfield, Buxton. Pleaded guilty to being drunk-and-disorderly in a public place. Fined £54 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £300 costs.

Jack Douglas Baldwin, 25, of Norman Street, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to stealing air fresheners and cleaning products valued at £51.12 belonging to the Co-op at Somercotes, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to four counts of assaulting a police officer in the execution of their duty on High Street, Somercotes. Must pay £200 compensation. Committed to prison for 22 weeks suspended for 12 months.

Motoring

Leo Christopher Gibson, 20, of Arndale Close, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £276 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. Pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer in the execution of his duty. Fined £92. Committed an offence during the period of a suspended sentence order imposed for arson. No action taken.

Derek Webster, 79, of Lowes Hill, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. Fined £319 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Theft

Joel Emmet, 37, of Derby Road, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing power tools valued at approximately £500. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Committed to prison for 12 weeks.