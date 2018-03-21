The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the March 22 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Other

Jessica Blagden, 23, of St Augustine’s Rise, Chesterfield. Proved in absence that she travelled on a railway without having previously paid a fare of £5.30 with intent to avoid payment. Fined £220 and must pay £5.30 compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £150 costs.

Richard John Miller, 22, of Grangewood Road, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to having a police baton in a public place without lawful authority. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Thinking Skills requirement, a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 80 hours of unpaid work.

Christine May Dolan, 71, of Churchside, Hasland, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to harassment and pleaded guilty to damaging plants valued at £151. Must pay £351 compensation and a £115 victim surcharge and £310 costs. Committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Patrick Dolan, 50, of Churchside, Hasland, Chesterfield. Found guilty of harassment. Must pay £200 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £310 costs. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a conditional discharge for 12 months for destroying trees, bushes and shrubs valued at £4.300. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the conditional discharge of destroying trees, bushes and shrubs. Community order to last until March 12, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Restraining order to last until October 16, 2019.

Francis Thomas Hayle, 22, of No Fixed Abode. Proved in absence that he damaged electric gates belonging to Hazelwood Investments Limited. Must pay £150 compensation. Proved in absence that he damaged a mirror valued at £150 belonging to East Midlands Trains. Committed to prison for eight weeks.

Jason Joseph Laurie, 38, of Hurst Rise, Matlock. Indicated a guilty plea to two counts of using racially aggravated threatening behaviour. Must pay £500 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement with 120 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order to last until March 13, 2021.

Heather Hargreaves, 51, of Elm Tree Avenue, Shirebrook. Indicated a guilty plea to failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions in the prescribed manner of a change of circumstances affecting entitlement to Employment Support Allowance. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until June 13, 2018, with a three month curfew with electronic monitoring.

Wayne Stuart Thackray, 28, of Cauldon Drive, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting a police officer. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. No separate penalty. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to comply with a curfew after failing to make himself available for the installation of the monitoring equipment. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the community order of contacting someone when he was prohibited from doing so by a restraining order and stealing razors valued at £99.99 belonging to Boots, at Low Pavement, Chesterfield. Admitted committing an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence imposed for breaching a non-molestation order and two thefts. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the suspended sentence order including contacting someone which he was prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order, stealing three lamb steaks valued at £15 and stealing two FCUK aftershaves valued at £30 belonging to Boots. Committed to prison for 18 weeks.

Christopher Richard Gelsthorpe, 28, of Gipsy Lane, Old Whittington, Chesterfield. Non-payment of fine of £2,970 imposed on September 23, 2010. Committed to custody for 45 days further suspended. To pay £2,970 at £10 every seven days. Further suspended to pay £10 per week or serve 45 days.

Theft

Simon Gary Pickard, 40, of Broadgorse Close, Grangewood, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with a responsible officer. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the community order including three counts of stealing various items at Poundland, at Ravenside Retail Park, Chesterfield, and failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Kevin Anthony Fanshaw, 36, of Green Farm Close, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing a Dior perfume belonging to Boots. Fined £80 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a YSL gift set belonging to Boots. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing two Chanel EDP sprays, a Michael Kors EDP, Chanel body cream and razors belonging to Boots. Must pay £311.98 compensation. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. No separate penalty. Community order to last until March 13, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Kevin Anthony Fanshaw, 36, of Green Farm Close, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing six packs of bacon valued at £14.70 belonging to the Spar. Community order to last until March 13, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Must pay £14.70 compensation.

Assault

Rebecca Sandy, 19, of Lansdowne Road, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Fined £225 and must pay £100 compensation and a £30 victim surcharge and £400 costs.

Jack Thomas Mottram, 19, of Wellington Street, New Whittington, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duty. Must pay £100 compensation. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Committed to detention in a young offender institution for 16 weeks.

Kathryn Irons, 36, of Welbeck Street, Creswell. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £300 costs. Community order to last until March 15, 2019, with an Alcohol Treatment Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Restraining order to last until March 15, 2019.

Motoring

Francis Quinn, 55, of New Road, Holymoorside, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to speeding. Fined £146 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £100 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Chloe Lynne Ashin, 20, of Mettesford, Matlock. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £125 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Ryan Allen, 22, of Lime Avenue, Staveley. Pleaded guilty to speeding. Fined £180 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £100 costs. Driving record endorsed with four points.

Drugs

Jamie Bower, 35, of North Side, New Tupton, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing 17 tablets of Zopiclone, a controlled class C drug. No separate penalty. Indicated a guilty to possessing 14 tablets of Diazepam, a controlled class C drug. No separate penalty. Indicated a guilty plea possessing 2.67grammes of diamorphine, a controlled class A drug. Fined £200 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing cannabis resin, a controlled class B drug. No separate penalty.