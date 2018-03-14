The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results are listed below as published in the March 15 edition of the Derbyshire Times.

Other

Dominic Elam, 24, of Station Road, Brimington, Chesterfield. Proved in absence that he damaged a car window. Must pay £57 compensation and £300 costs. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. No separate penalty. Indicated a guilty plea to using racially aggravated threatening behaviour. Must pay £100 compensation. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with a responsible officer. No adjudication. Must pay £60 costs. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the community order including assault by beating, resisting a police officer in the execution of his duty, and failing to surrender to custody. Committed to prison for four months suspended for 18 months with a Thinking Skills Programme and a Rehabilitation Activity requirement.

Jordan McMillan, 30, of No Fixed Abode. Pleaded guilty to begging in public on Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to obstructing a police constable in the execution of his duty. Committed to prison for two weeks. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Dale Thomas Digby, 22, of Walgrove Avenue, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment by failing to attend with the supervising probation officer. Committed to prison for 14 days.

Aaron Lee Thompson, 21, of Chester Street, Brampton, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with a probation officer. No adjudication. Must pay £60 costs. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the community order of using racially aggravated threatening behaviour. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 80 hours of unpaid work.

James Timothy Peter Adlington, 28, of No Fixed Abode. Found guilty of assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duty. Must pay £100 compensation. Found guilty of using threatening behaviour at the Travel Lodge, on Brimington Road North, Chesterfield. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £300 costs. Found guilty of failing to surrender at Chesterfield magistrates’ court having been released on bail. Committed to prison for 16 weeks. Committed an offence while subject to a conditional discharge for the offences of wasting police time and failing to surrender. No adjudication. Committed a further offence while subject to a further conditional discharge for an offence of disorderly conduct. No adjudication. Dealt with for two offences which were subject to a conditional discharge of wasting police time and failing to surrender to custody. No separate penalty. Dealt with for a further original offence which was subject to another conditional discharge of using threatening or disorderly behaviour. No separate penalty. Found guilty of stealing Eccles Cakes valued at £1.79 belonging to the Co-op. No separate penalty. Must pay £1.79 compensation.

Jane Glossop, 32, of Chesterfield Royal Hospital, Calow, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to committing arson by damaging a shower curtain, coat and door belonging to Sun Health Care Limited, at Tapton Grove Coach House, Grove Road, Brimington, Chesterfield. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge.

Joseph Richmond, 27, of Hammersmith, Ripley. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing cannabis, a class B drug. Fined £146. Indicated a guilty plea to committing an act that outraged public decency by behaving in an indecent manner namely masturbating in a public place. Fined £220 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Sam Brandon Junior Johnson, 22, of Macclesfield Road, Buxton. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence made by Chesterfield magistrates’ court by failing to attend with a probation officer and failing to provide reason for the absence within a required time. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the suspended sentence order of damaging a Suzuki Vitara vehicle, assaulting a police officer and damaging another vehicle. Committed to prison for eight weeks.

Drugs

Richard Harry Musgrove, 38, of Talbot Crescent, Hasland, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing 0.82grammes of 5F-MDMB-PINACA B, a controlled class B drug. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing 0.67grammes of MMB-FUBINACA B, a class B drug. To be detained in the courthouse. Detention deemed served by time already spent in custody.

Motoring

Martin Craggs, 49, of Gower Crescent, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to keeping an unlicensed vehicle on a public road. Fined £323 and must pay £136.67 vehicle excise back duty and £85 costs.

Ashley David Lauren Kirk, 24, of Houldsworth Drive, Hady, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle with a bald tyre on a rear, near side wheel that did not have a tread pattern of a depth of at least 1.6mm. Fined £40 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Dean Towndrow, 32, of Brassington Street, Clay Cross. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Assault

Joe David Harrison, 23, of Sheffield Road, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Fined £130 and must pay £100 compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Raymond Junior Wagstaff, 44, of Springfield Crescent, Bolsover. Found guilty of assault by beating. Committed to prison for 20 weeks suspended for 18 months with a 20 week curfew and a Prohibited Activity Requirement not to go to the victim’s address for 18 months, a Building Better Relationships programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £620 costs.

Kelly Louise Davis, 41, of Ashton Close, Swanwick, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay £50 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until March 7, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 150 hours of unpaid work.

Theft

Andrew McCreadie, 40, of Didcot Close, Grangewood, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a slow cooker valued at £39.99 belonging to The Range. Must pay £39.99 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to attempting to steal a drone valued at £124.99 belonging to The Range. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a boxes of Lego valued at £100 belonging to Hobby Craft. Must pay £100 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a selection of meat valued at £50 belonging to Asda. Must pay £50 compensation. Community order to last until March 6, 2019, with a Thinking Skills Programme.

Andrew Probert, 34, of Selhurst Road, Newbold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing a Lego set valued at £29.50 belonging to Tesco Extra. Must pay £29.50 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge. Pleaded guilty to stealing two bottles of gin and a bottle of vodka belonging to Aldi Foodstores. Pleaded guilty to stealing six bottled products from Poundworld valued at £21. Pleaded guilty to stealing a crate of Carling beer and a Lego set valued at £109.99 belonging to Tesco Extra. Community order to last until March 6, 2019, with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.