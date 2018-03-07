The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the March 8 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Other

Jordan Tony William Heslop, 24, of Lime Avenue, Staveley. Pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for 16 weeks. Restraining order to last until February 22, 2020. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to failing to report an accident to police having been the driver of a vehicle which was involved in an accident which caused damage to another vehicle. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed with ten points.

Robert Arthur Lucas, 60, of No Fixed Abode. Indicated a guilty plea to failing to comply with notification requirements by failing to register an address or as being of no fixed abode as a relevant offender under the Sexual Offences Act. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Admitted committing a further offence while subject to a two-year conditional discharge for an offence of failing to comply with notification requirements under the Sex Offender Register. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the conditional discharge of failing to comply with notification requirements by failing to register an address or as being of no fixed abode. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Lee Paul Hughes, 38, of Devonshire Avenue North, New Whittington, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with a probation officer. No adjudication. Must pay £60 costs. Dealt with for the original offence of stealing two vehicle batteries which was subject to the community order. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for one year with 80 hours of unpaid work.

Emma Potter, 39, of Cavendish Street, Staveley. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with a probation officer. Order to continue. Fined £60.

Marc Wood, 32, of Dover Street, Creswell. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend with a probation officer. Suspended sentence of 16 weeks imprisonment suspended for 12 months imposed for the offences of assault and criminal damage amended by extending the operational period to 18 months. Must pay £60 costs.

Daniel Titterton, 32, of Chester Street, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to having a knife in a public place without good reason or lawful authority. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for four weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Colin Andrew Bown, 40, of No Fixed Abode. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with a probation officer. Order varied with an eight-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Wayne Stuart Thackray, 28, of Cauldon Drive, Holme Hall, Chesterfield. Proved in absence that he contacted a certain person which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £200 costs. Pleaded guilty to stealing razors valued at £99.99 belonging to Boots. Community order to last until May 26, 2018, with a three month curfew with electronic monitoring. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. No separate penalty. Restraining order extended indefinitely until further order.

Lee Carl Woodger, 26, of Kipling Road, Newbold, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with a probation officer. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence of possessing 2.71grammes of MMB-FUBINACA, a class B drug. No separate penalty. Dealt with for two further original offences which were subject to the community order of assault by beating and threatening behaviour. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment by failing to attend with a supervising officer. Committed to prison for eight weeks and 14 days.

Theft

Ian Kerr, 44, of Baker Street, Creswell. Pleaded guilty to stealing a bottle of sherry. Discharged conditionally for six months. Must pay a £15 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Marco Andrew Giovi, 34, of Curbar Curve, Inkersall, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing garden furniture. Fined £80 and must pay £50 compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £150 costs.

Christopher Bavister, 28, of Cavendish Court, Newland Dales, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing an iphone car charger. Fined £350 and must pay a £35 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Zara Louise Corwell, 27, of Malson Way, Newbold, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a selection of children’s clothing valued at £189 belonging to Marks and Spencer. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing eight bottles of perfume valued at £269 belonging to Boots. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a 12 month conditional discharge for an offence of theft. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the conditional discharge of stealing toiletries and cosmetics valued at £32.55 belonging to Lloyds Pharmacy. Committed to prison for 12 weeks.

Assault

Jack Aaron Wood, 21, of Melling Close, Birdholme, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay £100 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 18 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work.

Gyurel Kecho, 34, of High Street, Clay Cross, Chesterfield. Found guilty of assault by beating. Fined £360 and must pay £250 compensation and a £36 victim surcharge and £300 costs.

Lewis Byard, 20, of Whiteleas Avenue, North Wingfield, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Must pay £250 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to having an offensive weapon, namely a bat, with which he threatened another person. Committed to detention in a young offenders’ institution for 26 weeks.

Daley Illife, 29, of Hamlet Lane, South Normanton, Alfreton. Found guilty of assault by beating. Fined £180 and must pay £200 compensation and £500 costs. Community order to last until February 26, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Restraining order to last until February 26, 2019. Restraining order to last until February 26, 2019.

Nathan Scott Hopkinson-Tomlinson, 23, of St Augustine’s Crescent, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating. Admitted committing an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order imposed for an offence of assault by beating. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence of assault by beating which was subject to the suspended sentence order. Committed to prison for fifteen weeks.

Terry Michael Wilson, 36, of Park Road, Boythorpe, Chesterfield. Found guilty of assault by beating. Community order to last until February 28, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 180 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order to last until February 28, 2020. Must pay £100 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £400 costs.

Motoring

Steven Stanley Smith, 37, of North Street, Riddings, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £462 and must pay a £46 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 16 months.