The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the February 8 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Motoring

Ryan William Rodgers, 24, of Hennymoor Close, Whitwell. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £384 and must pay a £38 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Adam Radcliffe, 28, of Penncroft Drive, Danesmoor, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to keeping a vehicle on a public road which was unlicensed. Fined £370 and ordered to pay vehicle excise back duty of £141.67. Must pay £85 costs.

Assault

Liam John Cousins, 24, of Tapton View Road, Newbold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay £200 compensation. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Admitted committing an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the suspended sentence order of using violence to secure an entry to premises, damaging a Wendy House and assault by beating. Committed to prison for 34 weeks. Restraining order to last until January 25, 2021.

Richard Graham Monks, 44, of West Bank, Winster, Matlock. Pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Committed to prison for 23 weeks suspended for 18 months with 120 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order to last until July 29, 2019. Must pay £1,500 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £620 costs.

Thomas Glenn Statham, 22, of East Street, Doe Lea, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Other

Leon Simon Morris, 25, of St Augustine’s Road, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from imprisonment. Committed to prison for 14 days.

Darren James Catherall, 32, of Milton Crescent, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with a probation officer. Order varied with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and original unpaid work requirement is to continue.

William John Pointon, 35, of Aspin Court, Birdholme, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Order to continue but varied. Community requirements removed but must comply with the original Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Fined £80 and must pay £60 costs.

John Alan Varley, 34, of Broadgorse, Grangewood, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Order varied with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Must pay £60 costs.

Lindsay Jane Wagstaff, 36, of Arundel Close, Newbold, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the community order including five counts of fraud by making a false representation, failing to surrender to custody, stealing four Airwick candles and wipes. Pleaded guilty to stealing coffee. Pleaded guilty to stealing washing products. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a Samsung Galaxy Tablet, an Amazon Kindle and a chip fryer. Must pay £240 compensation. Pleaded guilty to stealing aftershave. Pleaded guilty to a further count of failing to surrender to custody. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a Sony Xperia mobile phone, three bank cards, and a driving licence. Must pay £90 compensation. Committed to prison for 29 weeks.

Liann Norman, 39, of Cross Street, Grassmoor, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements after release from imprisonment by failing to maintain contact with a supervisor. Fined £40.

Karl Dewsnap, 27, of Market Street, Eckington. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing cannabis, a controlled class B drug. Pleaded guilty to possessing a folding pocket knife in a public place without good reason or lawful authority. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer in the execution of his duty. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle while disqualified from driving. Driving record endorsed with six points. Committed to prison for six months suspended for 18 months with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement a Thinking Skills Programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty.

Andrew Mark Lomas, 41, of Annesley Close, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer. Fined £250 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Robert Arthur Lucas, 60, of No Fixed Abode. Indicated a guilty plea to failing to comply with notification requirements as an offender within the terms of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 by failing to register an address or as being of no fixed abode. Discharged conditionally for two years. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge.

Graham Green, 58, of No Fixed Abode. Pleaded guilty to being in Chesterfield town centre which he was prohibited from doing by a Criminal Behaviour Order. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months. Pleaded guilty to possessing an open vessel containing alcohol which he was prohibited from doing by a Criminal Behaviour Order. No separate penalty.

Curtis Marples, 19, of St Helen’s Street, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to damaging a Volkswagen Transporter. Must pay £100 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to having a kitchen knife in a public place. Fined £30 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to damaging a Chevrolet car. Must pay £100 compensation. Community order to last until January 31, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Drugs

Janet Dalrymple, 52, of Handbury Close, Holme Hall, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing methylenedioxymethylamphetamine, a class A drug. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing amphetamine, a class B drug. No separate penalty.

Theft

Sheryl Ann Brown, 50, of Derby Road, Birdholme, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. No adjudication. Must pay £60 costs. Dealt with for the original offences which was subject to the community order of stealing items belonging to Tesco and stealing a Rimmel Foundation belonging to Boots. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 18 months with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Julie Turner, 38, of Cross Street, Grassmoor, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing a bottle of gin. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs and £24.99 compensation. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a previous conditional discharge order for 12 months for an offence of theft. No action taken on the breach.

Shinayde Theresa Ann Strachan, 28, of Houfton Road, Bolsover. Pleaded guilty to stealing four joints of meat. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Admitted two counts of committing an offence during a suspended sentence order for an offence of theft. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the suspended sentence orders of stealing five joints of meat and stealing food items and alcohol. Committed to prison for 17 weeks.

Melvyn Thomas Jones, 42, of No Fixed Abode. Pleaded guilty to stealing perfume and other items belonging to Boots. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Pleaded guilty to stealing fragrances. Committed to prison for 24 weeks.