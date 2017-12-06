The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the December 12 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Other

James Timothy Peter Adlington, 28, of Salisbury Crescent, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to causing wasteful employment of the police by making a false report. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Thomas David Causer, 34, of Park Road, Ripley. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing an Elizabeth Arden gift set. Must pay £56 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing Reebok training shoes, gym equipment, clothing, a wallet and sunglasses valued at £480. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing Nike training shoes and sunglasses valued at £310. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing Champney’s gift sets. Must pay £78 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing four body care gift sets valued at £32. Must pay £32 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing six Sanctuary Spa gift sets. Must pay £150 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing three coats. Must pay £120 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing four pairs of jeans. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing two multi-packs of Lambert and Butler cigarettes. Must pay £90 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing three Bayliss and Harding gift sets. Must pay £45 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing three more Bayliss and Harding gifts sets valued at £45 belonging to Boyes. Must pay £45 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing three Armani gift sets valued at £201 belonging to Boots. Must pay £201 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing two Hugo Boss gift sets to the value of £90 belonging to Superdrug. Must pay £90 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing two Hugo Boss gift sets valued at £78 belonging to Superdrug Stores. Must pay £78 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a laptop computer valued at £200. Must pay £200 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to dishonestly receiving stolen goods, namely bank cards. Indicated a guilty plea to two counts of fraud by using a stolen bank card to pay for cigarettes and scratch cards. Indicated a guilty plea to three counts of fraud by using stolen bank cards to buy cigarettes. Committed to prison for 34 weeks.

Mark Andrew Collins, 37, of Kingsley Avenue, Birdholme, Chesterfield. Found guilty of having a large kitchen knife in a public place without good reason or lawful authority. Fined £180. Must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £200 costs.

Aanun Kitch, 41, of Melling Close, Grangewood, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Restraining order to last until February 23, 2019.

Dean Michael Green, 37, of Queen’s Walk, Holmewood, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with a probation officer. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the community order of damaging a police custody suite cell by defecating on the floor and for possessing 0.66grammes of Black Mamba or MMB-FUBINACA, a class B drug. Committed to prison for six weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements after release from imprisonment by failing to attend with a supervising probation officer. No action taken on the breach.

Ross Royce Layden, 33, of Mill Stone Lodge, Bolsover. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment by failing to attend with a probation officer. Fined £40.

Wayne Stuart Thackray, 28, of Cauldon Drive, Holme Hall, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements after release from imprisonment. Must comply with a 20 day curfew with electronic monitoring. Admitted failing to comply with a community order by failing to attend with the supervising officer. Order to continue but varied with a 20 day curfew with electronic monitoring and the original Rehabilitation Activity Requirement is to continue. Indicated a guilty plea to failing to comply with notification requirements as a relevant offender under the Sexual Offences Act by registering at a police station with an alternative address. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge. Indicated a guilty plea as a relevant offender under the Sexual Offences Act to failing to comply with notification requirements that he was at an address where there were children present. Community order to last until November 27, 2018, with a 20 day curfew with electronic monitoring.

Lee Carl Woodger, 26, of No Fixed Abode. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing 2.71grammes of Black Mamba or MMB-FUBINACA, a class B drug. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Fined £20 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge. Admitted committing a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge for an offence of assault by beating. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence of assault by beating which was subject to the conditional discharge. Community order to last until November 27, 2018, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Daniel Bushill, 21, of Hawksway, Eckington. Proved in absence that he caused someone to fear violence would be used against them by sending several threatening texts and made further threats. Committed to prison for 12 weeks. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Richard Andrew Cullen, 32, of Trinity Court, Newbold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to two counts of stealing t-shirts belonging to TK Maxx. Must pay £100 compensation. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with a probation officer. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the community order of possessing diamorphine, a class A drug, failing to surrender to custody, and stealing L’Oreal cream and a School pedicure, stealing a variety of food and cosmetic products, and stealing P&P serum and L&L serum. Pleaded guilty to stealing detergent and deodorant belonging to Spar. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Motoring

Kevin Charles Beastall, 50, of Kingsfield Road, Wirksworth. Pleaded guilty to using a motorcycle without insurance. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to riding a motorcycle while disqualified from holding a driving licence. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 18 months with a Thinking Skills Programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. No separate penalty.

James Paul Beresford, 29, of Argyll Road, Ripley. Found guilty of exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £620 costs. Pleaded guilty to being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to another vehicle. Community order to last until November 26, 2018, with 100 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Theft

Alex Ashton, 18, of Springbank Road, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing items valued at £22.50 belonging to Boots. Pleaded guilty to stealing perfume belonging to Debenhams. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Drugs

Gary Sean Bidmead, 44, of Farm Close, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing amphetamine, a controlled class B drug. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.