Latest bus services affected by snow in South Yorkshire today

Snow is continuing to cause problems on South Yorkshire roads this morning, with a number of bus services delayed, diverted or suspended.

A First South Yorkshire spokesman said: "After a heavy snowfall overnight, this morning we have a small number of problems largely restricted to higher ground in Sheffield - mainly to the north and west of the city.

"We have a team out checking these areas in fleet vehicles and will resume services as soon as cleared for safe operation. Sorry for another difficult morning - hope to be back to normal very soon."

First's affected services:

Service 1a - Terminating Chapeltown, not serving High Green.

Service 51 - Terminating Ranmoor; not serving Crosspool or Lodge Moor.

Service 66 - Terminating Chapeltown

Service 81 - Not serving Acorn Drive

Service 83 - Terminating Ecclesall, Knowle Lane (not serving Greystones and Bents Green).

Service 85 - Terminating Chapeltown via Burncross

Service 120 - Terminating Ranmoor; not serving Nether Green or Fulwood.

Service 136 - Terminating Chapeltown; not serving High Green.

Stagecoach services affected:

- Sheffield:

Service 1 - Not serving Cottam Road and Foster Way

Service 2 - not serving Worsbrough Village

Service 57 - Manchester Road only - not serving Worrall

Service 83a - Not serving Brooklands Avenue and Moorcroft Road

Service SL1/1A - Manchester Road only

- Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster:

Service 1 - Not serving Boardway, Kingsways

service 2 - Not serving Worsbrough village

Service 20 - Not serving Cubley, Penistone, Silkstone, Hoylandswaine

Service 21 - Not serving Millhouse, Silkstone, Silkstone Common, Springvale,Green Road, Oxspring

Service 43/44 - Not serving Worsbrough Common

- Chesterfield

Service X18 - not operating