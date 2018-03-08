Latest bus services affected by snow in South Yorkshire today

Bus services in South Yorkshire are affected by snow this morning
Bus services in South Yorkshire are affected by snow this morning
Share this article

Snow is continuing to cause problems on South Yorkshire roads this morning, with a number of bus services delayed, diverted or suspended.

A First South Yorkshire spokesman said: "After a heavy snowfall overnight, this morning we have a small number of problems largely restricted to higher ground in Sheffield - mainly to the north and west of the city.

"We have a team out checking these areas in fleet vehicles and will resume services as soon as cleared for safe operation. Sorry for another difficult morning - hope to be back to normal very soon."

First's affected services:

Service 1a - Terminating Chapeltown, not serving High Green.

Service 51 - Terminating Ranmoor; not serving Crosspool or Lodge Moor.

Service 66 - Terminating Chapeltown

Service 81 - Not serving Acorn Drive

Service 83 - Terminating Ecclesall, Knowle Lane (not serving Greystones and Bents Green).

Service 85 - Terminating Chapeltown via Burncross

Service 120 - Terminating Ranmoor; not serving Nether Green or Fulwood.

Service 136 - Terminating Chapeltown; not serving High Green.

Stagecoach services affected:

- Sheffield:

Service 1 - Not serving Cottam Road and Foster Way

Service 2 - not serving Worsbrough Village

Service 57 - Manchester Road only - not serving Worrall

Service 83a - Not serving Brooklands Avenue and Moorcroft Road

Service SL1/1A - Manchester Road only

- Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster:

Service 1 - Not serving Boardway, Kingsways

service 2 - Not serving Worsbrough village

Service 20 - Not serving Cubley, Penistone, Silkstone, Hoylandswaine

Service 21 - Not serving Millhouse, Silkstone, Silkstone Common, Springvale,Green Road, Oxspring

Service 43/44 - Not serving Worsbrough Common

- Chesterfield

Service X18 - not operating