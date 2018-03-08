Latest bus services affected by snow in South Yorkshire today

Snow is continuing to cause problems on South Yorkshire roads this morning, with a number of bus services delayed, diverted or suspended.
A First South Yorkshire spokesman said: "After a heavy snowfall overnight, this morning we have a small number of problems largely restricted to higher ground in Sheffield - mainly to the north and west of the city.
"We have a team out checking these areas in fleet vehicles and will resume services as soon as cleared for safe operation. Sorry for another difficult morning - hope to be back to normal very soon."
First's affected services:
Service 1a - Terminating Chapeltown, not serving High Green.
Service 51 - Terminating Ranmoor; not serving Crosspool or Lodge Moor.
Service 66 - Terminating Chapeltown
Service 81 - Not serving Acorn Drive
Service 83 - Terminating Ecclesall, Knowle Lane (not serving Greystones and Bents Green).
Service 85 - Terminating Chapeltown via Burncross
Service 120 - Terminating Ranmoor; not serving Nether Green or Fulwood.
Service 136 - Terminating Chapeltown; not serving High Green.
Stagecoach services affected:
- Sheffield:
Service 1 - Not serving Cottam Road and Foster Way
Service 2 - not serving Worsbrough Village
Service 57 - Manchester Road only - not serving Worrall
Service 83a - Not serving Brooklands Avenue and Moorcroft Road
Service SL1/1A - Manchester Road only
- Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster:
Service 1 - Not serving Boardway, Kingsways
service 2 - Not serving Worsbrough village
Service 20 - Not serving Cubley, Penistone, Silkstone, Hoylandswaine
Service 21 - Not serving Millhouse, Silkstone, Silkstone Common, Springvale,Green Road, Oxspring
Service 43/44 - Not serving Worsbrough Common
- Chesterfield
Service X18 - not operating