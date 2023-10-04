Time is running out to nominate unsung heroes in Sheffield for a prestigious award.

The Sheffield Community Awards recognise the dedicated volunteers, groups and organisations making a difference to people’s lives.

Nominations for the awards, run by the charity Voluntary Action Sheffield (VAS), close on Sunday October 8.

More than 200 nominations have already been received.

Winners at the last community awards held by VAS

After a judging process, the winners will be revealed at an inspirational ceremony inside Cutler’s Hall in Sheffield city centre on Thursday, November 2.

Helen Sims, chief executive at VAS, said: “The range of voluntary and community work taking place in Sheffield on a daily basis is truly incredible.

“There are thousands of community groups and volunteers here. All of them make a valuable contribution to the city in so many different ways.

“These awards are a way for us to show a small piece of appreciation to those people who make Sheffield a better place.

The awards recognise volunteers and voluntary groups

“From previous years we know the awards are a buzzing evening packed with positivity, and we want as many people to be involved as possible.

“If you know anyone who deserves to be recognised for what they do, please make a nomination.

“Thank you also to our sponsors who helped make this event possible.”

The awards took place for the first time in 2016. They run every two years and are now back with a bang after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The awards celebrate people who make Sheffield a better place.

There are seven categories in which people or groups can be nominated at no cost.

These include the Bringing People Together award for those who unite others from different backgrounds, cultures or experiences and the Volunteering award.

There is a Lifetime Contribution category, to acknowledge remarkable dedication in the volunteering community, and a Great and Green award for people who focus on environmental issues.

There are also awards to recognise contributions made to health and wellbeing, employment and skills, and a partnership award hailing meaningful collaboration.

BBC Radio Sheffield’s Paulette Edwards is to host the awards evening.

To nominate a person, group, charity or organisation before the closing deadline, visit https://sheffieldcommunityawards.org.uk

Nominations close at midnight on Sunday, October 8 and the shortlist for the awards will be confirmed on Monday, October 16.

The awards are sponsored by Sheffield Council, Sheffield Health & Care Partnership, Sheffield NHS Foundations Trust, Arches Housing and Blunkett Foundation.