Large South Yorkshire grass fire 'may have been started deliberately'

A large South Yorkshire grass fire which spread to houses and caused significant damage may have been started deliberately, police have revealed.

Officers in Barnsley are appealing for information about the fire which took place in fields off Water Royd Drive in Dodworth at around 6.30pm on Wednesday (August 1).

The fire then spread to nearby houses, causing a significant amount of damage.

They are now investigating the possibility that the fire may have been started deliberately and would urge anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area to call 101, quoting crime reference number 14/113095/18.

You can also give information to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.